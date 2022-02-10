Masks no longer required at Clark County School District schools after today, district says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following Gov. Steve Sisolak's announcement lifting the mask mandate in Nevada, the Clark County School District says masks will no longer be required at its schools after today.

On school buses, however, masks are still required.

All other COVID-19 mitigation measures remain in effect, the district says.

During a press conference on Thursday, Sisolak left the decision to require masks up to the individual school districts in the state. You can watch the full announcement here.

