Southern Nevada Health District now offering updated COVID-19 vaccines

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Updated COVID-19 vaccines are now available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics.

On Monday, district officials said the updated vaccines are expected to work well against current variants of the virus and that everyone six months and older should get at least one dose of an updated COVID-19 vaccine.

District officials added that people can receive a flu vaccination at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine and that both are now available.

You can locate a COVID-19 vaccine clinic by visiting the district's website here and learn more about their flu vaccine clinics here.