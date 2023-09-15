Southern Nevada Health District flu clinics start Sept. 18

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The tripledemic is already returning to Southern Nevada as health officials see spikes in new cases of viral infections. The fall and winter seasons usually lead to more cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID.

Southern Nevada Health District officials said flu vaccines will be available of their clinics beginning on Monday, Sept. 18. You can see those clinics listed below.



Main Public Health Center, 280 South Decatur Boulevard

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 East Bonanza Road

Fremont Public Health Center, 2830 East Fremont Street

Henderson Public Health Center, 220 East Horizon Drive, Suites A & C

Mesquite Public Health Center/Jimmie Hughes Campus, 150 North Yucca Street, Suites 3 & 4

El Mercado at Boulevard Mall, Suite 208-210, 3528 South Maryland Parkway

RELATED LINK: How to prepare for a mix of COVID, RSV, and flu this fall

Vaccines are provided at Health District public health centers by appointments, which can be made online or by calling 702-759-0850.

Flu vaccines are recommended for everyone that is at least six months old. Health officials said it's also recommended for those at higher risk of developing serious complications from the flu. That includes people 65 and older and people with underlying medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, and compromised immune systems.

RELATED LINK: Should you get the new COVID-19 vaccine?

Health officials add that flu vaccines can be given at the same time as other vaccines like the COVID-19 and RSV vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are not available yet at SNHD clinics. Neither is the instranasal flu vaccine.