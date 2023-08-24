Health experts seeing return of 'tripledemic' in Southern Nevada. What does that mean for you?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — COVID-19, RSV and the flu. Together, they are called the "tripledemic" and health experts say they're seeing its return in Southern Nevada.

New data reveals COVID-19 hospitalizations have been increasing this month. This map shows the upward trend with more than 100 people with symptoms hospitalized.

The health district wastewater surveillance dashboard also shows increased viral infections at several monitoring sites in the valley. Dr. Edwin Oh leads the testing at UNLV.

He confirms the increase in COVID started back in early July and a new variant, known as "Eris", accounts for over 41 percent of cases according to health leaders.

I spoke to one parent who says this isn't only concerning for his children but for adults, too.

"Are you concerned as a parent about this so-called tripledemic, a mixture of COVID, the flu and RSV?" I asked parent, Courtney White.

"Absolutely," he said. "I'm worried for me too."

I met White outside a grocery store. He was on his way in to get medicine for his daughter.

"You are out here right now because one of your little ones is dealing with RSV. How does that make you feel?" I asked.

"It scares me," he said. "I know she needs to be out in the world. She needs to be going out to school and everything, but all these other kids out here are getting sick."

Dr. Brian Labus, an infectious diseases epidemiologist with UNLV, says an increase in cases of RSV and the flu is normal during this time of the year, but when you add COVID to the mix, things get bad.

"The system is going to struggle to deal with that," Labus said. "It just comes down to how many people are sick at once, and we can't predict it."

He says there is a slight increase in COVID cases in the valley, and in June, the numbers were the lowest we've seen since the start of the pandemic.

Numbers continue to increase, but he says they are very low.

"All we can do is prepare for it, try to get people vaccinated to minimize that happening and minimize the number of people who need serious medical attention," he said.

As a parent, White is urging everyone to be vigilant regarding the health of their families because watching his little girl suffer is not easy.

"She's got a sore throat, a little cough, and now she says it hurts when she sneezes," he said.

As for COVID-19 vaccines, the Southern Nevada Health District plans to have the new vaccine available by the fall. Regarding flu shots, there are already pharmacies in the valley offering them.

However, is it too soon to get a flu shot?

Dr. Brian Labus says no, and as soon as the COVID-19 vaccine is available, they want it in people's arms.

"The sooner we can start that, the easier it will be to get through all those people rather than waiting until the last minute," he said.

The Southern Nevada Health District is also working on providing flu and RSV vaccines.