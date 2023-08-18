'Eris' COVID-19 variant spreading quickly in Las Vegas valley, Dr. explains how to stay safe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley is seeing a new Coronavirus variant, spreading fast.

The new variant is nicknamed. "Eris" is thought to be the dominant strain in the United States.

"Eris" also known as EG.5 is estimated to make up over 17 percent of the U.S. COVID-19 cases.

The symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and nausea.

I spoke with Dr. Yvonne Barry of Valley Oaks Medical Group about the spread of "Eris."

"So is this concerning to you, the fast spread?" I asked.

"Yes, This is a very violent spread. It's very, very quickly spreading throughout the community. Most of our nursing homes are affected by it now. For example, last Friday, I had calls from five patients who all got it now because patients people are traveling. More people are not wearing masks. They stop washing their hands," Barry said. "So it's spreading very quickly. And if anyone has a chronic illness or is immunocompromised, they can end up in the hospital again.

She says anyone over 65 with underlying health conditions should wear a mask if they are going into public places. She says a new vaccine created just for "Eris" is expected to come out by fall.