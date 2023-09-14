Should you get the new COVID-19 vaccine? Valley medical director weighs in

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given the green light for a fresh wave of COVID-19 booster shots, set to roll out later this week.

The new booster shot is designed to target a specific virus variant.

According to UMC's medical director of Infectious Disease Services, Dr. Shadaba Asad, "The new vaccine is actually a mono-valent vaccine, which means that it's actually targeting only one variant of COVID-19, and that is the XBB1.5."

Dr. Asad emphasizes the virus's ability to reinvent itself, urging vigilance.

Dr. Asad also highlights the need for ongoing booster shots, comparing it to the annual flu vaccine: "We have to keep up to date with whatever the circulating variant in the community is, and that's probably why most experts believe that we will need, just like the flu, an updated COVID-19 booster pretty much every year."

While the health district reports no significant recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Clark County, the approaching fall and winter seasons cause concern.

Asad advises residents to get the booster shot as the subvariant XBB1.5 is circulating rapidly, stating, "If you have a vaccination that is easily available, that is safe and can really prevent you from getting very sick from a virus that's going to be quite prevalent in the next couple of months, why should you not protect yourself?"

The FDA and CDC have granted final approval for two new versions of booster shots produced by both Moderna and Pfizer, with availability expected by the end of this week.

Franklin Joseph, a resident living with older individuals, said, "If I need it, I need it. If I don't, I don't."

A Las Vegas resident, Tia holds a different perspective, stating, "There is no reason for me to get it if you are a very healthy person."

Dr. Asad recommends contacting the health district for resources for those uncertain about insurance coverage.