Planet 13 preparing to open new DAZED! cannabis consumption lounge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County and City of Las Vegas officials gave the green light to cannabis consumption lounges last year. Since then, several venues have applied for and received licenses to open those lounges.

On Wednesday, officials at Planet 13 unveiling new renderings for the lounge that will open at its Las Vegas Superstore.

It will be called the "Dazed! Lounge" and will have a phone booth, speakeasy-style secret entrance off the grand hallway.

According to Planet 13 officials, there will be VIP booths for parties and game-days, unique cannabis-themed cocktails, and three unique bong chandeliers.

"We're thrilled to share our exciting plans for our trailblazing cannabis consumption lounge. From day one, our goal has been to out-Vegas Vegas, and this is another big step in that direction," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "It's an extraordinary space for cannabis novices, connoisseurs, tourists and locals to enjoy cannabis while experiencing world-class entertainment."

The 3,000-square-foot space is scheduled to open "by 4/20" or April 20, 2024.