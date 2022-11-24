Cannabis Control Board to hold selection event for cannabis consumption lounge licenses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — To determine the issuance of independent cannabis consumption lounge licenses for non-social equity applicants and social equity applicants, the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board will conduct two drawings using a random number selector.

The CCB is authorized by state law to issue 20 independent cannabis consumption lounge licenses, half of which (10) are reserved for social equity applicants.

Per a release, the digital drawings will take place at 2:00 p.m. (PT), Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Smartplay International, Inc., based in New Jersey, will provide a computerized random number selector for the recipients. This system has been widely used for similar state drawings.

The event will be overseen by the auditing and consulting firm Henry and Horne.

The drawings will take place at the CCB's Southern Nevada headquarters (700 E. Warm Springs Road, Room 150, Las Vegas, NV, 89119) and are not open to the public. The event, however, can be watched live on the CCB's YouTube page. The CCB's website will also have a livestream link.

Shortly after the random number selection event, a list of all applicants and those chosen to receive a prospective license during the drawings will be available on the CCB's website.

Those chosen to receive a prospective license will receive a letter from the CCB, at which point they will be designated as a "prospective licensee" and will have 120 days to provide the documentation and information required for the CCB's suitability investigation.

A prospective license holder checklist is available on the CCB's Consumption Lounges webpage.

