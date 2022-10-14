Watch Now
Nevada CCB to accept cannabis consumption lounge applications

Posted at 5:55 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 20:55:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board will start accepting applications for cannabis consumption lounges Friday at 8 a.m.

According to a release, applications must be completed and submitted in the Accela Cannabis Customer Portal here. Payments can be made online or in person at the CCB offices in Las Vegas or Carson City.

Two types of consumption lounge licenses will be issued by the CCB; retail and independent. Per state law, the CCB may issue 20 independent consumption lounge licenses, half of which are designated for social equity applicants.

The window for applications closes at 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2022.

