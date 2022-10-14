Nevada CCB to accept cannabis consumption lounge applications

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board will start accepting applications for cannabis consumption lounges Friday at 8 a.m.

According to a release, applications must be completed and submitted in the Accela Cannabis Customer Portal here. Payments can be made online or in person at the CCB offices in Las Vegas or Carson City.

RELATED: Las Vegas approves cannabis lounges to operate within the city

Two types of consumption lounge licenses will be issued by the CCB; retail and independent. Per state law, the CCB may issue 20 independent consumption lounge licenses, half of which are designated for social equity applicants.

The window for applications closes at 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2022.

RELATED: Cannabis consumption lounges move one step closer to opening, operating in Las Vegas