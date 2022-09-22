Las Vegas approves cannabis lounges to operate within the city

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is one step closer to getting cannabis consumption lounges within the city limits.

David Farris from Planet 13 says the planning has started.

“This is new for everybody, so this is our first time doing it,” says David Farris.

Farris says they are trying to be as prepared as possible when it comes to time to apply for a cannabis consumption lounge permit.

“We are really looking at putting it inside our restaurant and transitioning that into a smoking lounge and eatery of some sorts,” he adds.

Wednesday the Las Vegas city council voted to allow lounges in the city. Next, they will have to create their own ordinance.

Tuesday, Clark County Commissioners voted to finalize their own rules for consumption lounges in county areas.

The Department of business licensing presented modifications to the state’s including increasing the distance lounges can be from community centers like public parks and public pools. They changed the distance from 300 feet to 1,500 feet.

Pot smoking must be done indoors, and facilities must get separate permits for a patio.

Commissioners also put in place a last call requirement for purchasing pot at lounges not operating 24 hours, last call must be two hours before closing.

“This is an attempt at basically avoiding the deadly hour after a closing time or a last call,” says County Commissioner Michael Naft.

There will also be a 24 hour no tow policy at lounge locations.

The Cannabis Compliance Board says they will start taking applications October 14th through the 27th

The CCD has said we could see lounges open by the end of the year.