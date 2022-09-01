Cannabis consumption lounges move one step closer to opening, operating in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cannabis lounges could be coming to Nevada as early as this fall.

Over the course of the past few months, statewide regulations have been approved, but there are still questions about how the lounges will operate and when those looking to open a lounge could apply.

On Thursday, the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board will host a live webinar at 5:30 p.m. to assist applicants in understanding the application process for a cannabis consumption lounge license.

The session will provide helpful information on a variety of topics including how to prepare to apply and what documents or information is required before getting started.

Those interested in attending the webinar will have to RSVP using this Zoom link.

The CCB will host another webinar on Friday, September 30, 200 at 12 p.m.

Those interested in attending that webinar can RSVP using this link.

The webinars will last approximately 90 minutes.

Questions may be submitted in writing during registration or at any time by email: CCBconsumptionlounge@ccb.nv.gov .

The CCB said it plans to open the first licensing round for consumption lounges in the Fall of 2022. Ahead of the 10-day application period, the CCB will give a formal 30-day notice.

In June, the CCB established statewide regulations for the lounges. The regulations include adopting practices that discourage impaired driving by partnering with rideshares. Lounge operators would also have to educate employees about how to deal with possibly intoxicated customers.