Planet 13: Where you can watch, purchase and soon consume cannabis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Planet 13, the world’s largest dispensary and SuperStore has received approval for its much-anticipated consumption lounge from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board.

The Planet 13 Entertainment Complex will be the first of its kind space where consumers can watch products being made, purchase, and consume all under one roof.

"We're super excited to be awarded the lounge with this process," said Marketing VP David Farris.

Farris said Planet 13 will cater to locals, but, being within walking distance of the Las Vegas Strip, the store's staff expect a flood of tourist customers like Tim Rear and Marcy Dollens-Rear.

"People are going to get it one way or the other. Might as well make it legal," Marcy said.

"It's either going to be black market, or it's going to be legal," Tim said. "One way or the other."

Until the lounges open, there's no reasonable place for tourists to consumer marijuana products legally which motivated the legislature to legalize lounges in the 2021 legislative session.

Before legalization, people were only allowed to consume marijuana within private residences.

"Legalize it and tax it," Tim said, "because it's here anyway. It's that simple."

Farris said, while they are hype for their hemp room, they want to do it in a safe manner.

Planet 13 has established their own academy teaching their more than 100 budtenders and servers to recognize impairment, monitor guests, and prevent intoxicated patrons from driving away.

"For us, this is a new form of business," Farris said, "but it's something we've already put into play and we're excited to execute on any type of education."

Planet 13 was one of 40 applicants selected to receive the first round of licenses by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board in November.

"We are thrilled to be moving forward with our plan to bring a world-class cannabis consumption lounge next to the Las Vegas Strip," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "Planet 13 has always been about offering new and one-of-a-kind immersive experiences for customers. We look forward to once again pushing the envelope and expanding people's minds about what cannabis can be."

The initial plan is to convert Planet 13's expansive Trece restaurant space to the consumption lounge, restaurant and entertainment experience.