First cannabis consumption lounge licenses issued by Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first three conditional licenses for cannabis consumption licenses in Nevada have officially been issued.

On Tuesday, the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board stated that in Clark County, Planet 13 and the Thrive Cannabis Marketplace were selected while Washoe County's The Venue at Sol Cannabis also received a license.

The board added these are conditional licenses.

In November, the board issued 40 cannabis consumption lounge prospective licenses after the random number selection events.

According to the board, those license holders must submit all required documents for a suitability investigation by CCB Board Agents in order to receive a conditional license.

The board also stated that those with conditional licenses may continue preparing their cannabis consumption lounges to open and a final inspection of the facility by CCB Board Agents is required for those venues to open.

On Tuesday, the board also voted to adopt regulations for greater flexibility in air ventilation requirements for those lounges. Officials said it would reduce barriers of entry for all potential licensees.

