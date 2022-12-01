Final cannabis consumption lounge applicants chosen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The next major step was taken for the Cannabis industry in Nevada.

In a random computer-generated drawing the Cannabis Compliance Board selected the final 20 applicants to move forward in the process of getting a consumption lounge license.

Out of the 40 applicants selected in the state, 20 will be locations attached to a retail shop dispensary and the other 20 will go to independent lounges dedicated to marijuana consumption.

In October, the state opened an application period, and in total 99 applications for a license were submitted.

Wednesday the state held two selection drawings to choose independent lounge operates, out of the 20 selected half are social equity applicants.

A handful of applicants gathered at Mariposa Restaurant to watch the virtual drawings unfold.

Chandler Cooks found out he was chosen as a social equity applicant; he wants to open a lounge downtown.

“We have got a long road ahead of us, it is a whole new venture here in Nevada we are just ready to take it by storm,” says Chandler Cooks.

Next applicants will upload the needed documents to the CCB.

Applicants have already provided a general area where they plan to put the lounge, soon they will need to provide an address.

CCB Executive Director Tyler Klimas explained what happens next.

“We will do sit down interviews and make sure we understand their ownership structure and their business plan and then they will come in front of the board and the board will determine them suitable or not to proceed to perfecting their license,” says Tyler Kilmas.

Klimas says if someone is found to be not suitable there will not be a second-round or runner-up selection.

The CCB expects lounges to open in early 2023.

A list of applicants chosen can be seen online.

CANNABIS CONTROL BOARD TO HOLD SELECTION EVENT FOR CANNABIS CONSUMPTION LOUNGE LICENSES