Las Vegas cannabis lounges could open by end of year, Planet 13 aims to be first

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three cannabis businesses are one step closer to opening a consumption lounge. The Cannabis Compliance Board announced three licenses have been approved.

Planet 13 is gearing up to start putting their cannabis consumption lounge together.

"This is where it will be going, so this wall will actually come down," said David Farris, vice president of sales and marketing at Planet 13. "Right now we are standing in our phase four of construction, we did just break ground recently and we are orchestrating the buildings."

Planet 13 cannabis shop was one of the three businesses who were approved to move forward in the process. Customers are asking about the lounge daily.

"We get asked about it every single day by most customers who are coming in," he said.

In total, 40 applicants up and down the state were selected to move forward. Three have been awarded the conditional licenses. Two in Clark County and one in Washoe County.

"It is a lot of paperwork to go through. These are just the first three out of 40 so there are a lot more. We expect to have more on our agendas in the coming months," said Tiana Bohner, a public information officer with the Cannabis Compliance Board.

Bohner expects more to be approved in the coming months.

"They have received their conditional licenses," she said. "They'll just have to build out that space, get final approval from us where we do a walk through inspection and then follow all the local ordinances and get their approval and then they will be able to open."

She says it's possible for some to be open later this year. Farris hopes Planet 13's can open by that time.

He also says a lot of money and time is going into making sure Planet 13 can get this open.

"Being one of the first was the first step for us," he said.

The next meeting is set for July 25.