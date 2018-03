This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 26, 2018.

5:17 A.M.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Sacramento Drive near Charleston and Lamb boulevards. MORE INFO

Large police scene. One person was shot in the face and killed. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/OsTlVFqg7N — Parker Collins (@parkercollinstv) March 26, 2018

2:35 A.M.

Officers found two people shot in the head in the 3600 block of Stober Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street. READ MORE

One person was transported to the hospital and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

OVERNIGHT

A person was shot and killed in the parking lot a McDonald's in the 3800 block of Blue Diamond Road. FULL STORY

**********************************************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

Download the FREE mobile app for your iPhone or Android

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV

Get KTNV news headlines on your Amazon Echo.