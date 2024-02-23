Nevada SPCA, Animal Foundation, Henderson Animal Care all reporting cases of canine influenza

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A third animal shelter in the Las Vegas valley is reporting cases of canine influenza.

On Friday, the Nevada SPCA confirmed that one dog has tested positive for the virus and they're waiting for test results for another four dogs.

Due to the virus, the organization said all dog adoptions will be virtual and you can't visit or view the dogs in person. If you are interested in adopting a dog, you can call (702) 873-7722 and press 0 to speak to an Adoption Counselor or visit them online.

This is the latest outbreak among valley shelters.

On Feb. 1, Henderson Animal Control said they were pausing dog adoptions due to canine virus concerns after confirming a case of pneumovirus. On Thursday, shelter officials said they had confirmed one case of the H3Ns canine influenza virus and five other dogs were showing symptoms. The shelter said they are temporarily not accepting dogs to prevent the virus from spreading.

On Feb. 17, The Animal Foundation reported that one dog had tested positive for the virus and 11 dogs were symptomatic. On Thursday, the foundation said that number has risen to six dogs testing positive for the virus and 136 dogs in the shelter was showing symptoms of an upper respiratory disease.

The foundation previously told Channel 13 that viruses are the "unfortunate byproduct" of overcrowding and they had taken in nearly 1,000 animals this month. Since the call for help and additional pet foster families, the foundation said about 150 dogs have found foster homes.

The foundation is still looking for pet foster families and said they are also running low on supplies like crates, collars, and leashes. According to the foundation, you can donate through their Amazon Wishlist or donate gently used items at their adoptions building, which is located at 655 North Mojave Road.

What do pet owners need to know?

"The diseases and viruses we observe here at the shelter are a snapshot of what's occurring in the community, so if we are seeing pneumovirus that means it's also existing outside of our facility," said Danielle Harney, Animal Control Administrator at Henderson Animal Control. "We'd like to warn pet owners to be mindful of these symptoms and to speak with their veterinarian should their dog appear sick."

If your dog shows any of the following signs, shelter officials advise contacting your veterinarian for immediate care.



Coughing

Sneezing

Nasal discharge

Fever

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

Occasional vomiting

They add you can prevent or reduce your dog's risk of infection by getting them vaccinated.