Canine influenza: More than 100 dogs being tested at valley animal shelters

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Animal shelters in the Las Vegas valley are on alert, with canine flu cases on the rise.

A number of dogs have tested positive in Henderson and Las Vegas — more than 100 are now being tested.

As of Wednesday, after declining an interview, The Animal Foundation told us there are six cases of the virus at their shelter, and 136 other dogs are showing symptoms. Shelter officials are now asking for fosters to help with animals at the shelter.

Officials with the Henderson Animal Care and Control facility also declined our interview request, but note they are reporting one case of the virus at their shelter. They are now testing five more dogs showing symptoms. The shelter is temporarily restricting dog intakes during the outbreak.

The Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals tells us they are also testing dogs that have shown symptoms of canine flu.

"it is a concern, because it is highly contagious," said Dr. Neal Villanueva, a veterinarian at Cheyenne West Animal Hospital.

For local pet owners who are concerned about the virus, Villanueva explained what to look out for:

"Common clinical signs [include] coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge — initially it is clear, but then it becomes yellow," Villanueva said.

While it's not typically a deadly virus, canine influenza can last a few weeks.

I also asked Villanueva to weigh in on whether or not dog owners should avoid groups of other dogs for the time being.

"It is probably a good idea," Villanueva said. "You have to balance the plus and minuses of everything."

Villanueva adds that you can prevent or reduce your dog's risk of infection by getting them vaccinated.

Since the vaccine for the virus is not one of the routine vaccines, you are urged to talk to your veterinarian about it.