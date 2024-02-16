Animal Foundation declares critical space crisis, asking for pet foster families

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation is looking for pet foster parents after hitting a "critical space crisis".

According to the foundation, they've taken in 917 animals over the last two weeks. As of Friday, they have over 744 animals in their care. The foundation is out of space to house any more dogs and is asking for people to considering fostering an animal.

They add there is no cost to foster and the foundation will provide you with food, crates, and a leash. If you choose to adopt the animal, the foundation will also waive the dog's adoption fee.

Several organizations are also hosting pet-related events this weekend.

On Saturday, if you're a dog owner living in the 89101 zip code, you can visit the East Las Vegas Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get free pet vaccinations. That's located at 250 N. Eastern Avenue.

There is no sign-up required and you can learn more here.

On Saturday, you can visit the Silverado Ranch Dog Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. That's located at 9855 Gilespie Street.

The free event includes raffle prizes and if you adopt a pet, the fees will be waived. The first 250 attendees can pick up free vegan food and treats from local businesses like Tacotarian, Pinkbox, and TwoCat Coffee. There will also be a pet adoption center.

The Nevada SPCA is also hosting a special "Paws For Presidents" event on Monday, in honor of Presidents Day.

People who adopt pets at the Nevada SPCA shelter located at 5375 S. Procyon St., Suite 108 will have their fees waived, courtesy of Findlay Toyota.

That includes all adult dogs, cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs that are at least six months old. All cats and dogs are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

You can learn more here.