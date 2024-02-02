Henderson Animal Control pausing dog adoptions due to canine virus concerns

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson officials are pausing dog adoptions after a recent case of the canine Penumovirus.

According to the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control, the first confirmed case of the virus was diagnosed at the Henderson Animal Shelter. Several other dogs are suspected to have the virus and are displaying symptoms.

"Canine Pneumovirus is one of many contagious diseases in the Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease group," Dr. Tessa Kronbetter, a veterinarian at the Henderson Animal Shelter, explained. "Our primary focus is identifying and treating potential cases while reducing exposure to other animals."

To isolate the exposed population of dogs and minimize the risk of healthy dogs being exposed, Henderson Animal Control is pausing the intake of relinquished pets and recommending owners to explore other options, including rehoming sites, rescue groups and friends and family for assistance. Dog adoptions are also temporarily closed.

"The diseases and viruses we observe here at the shelter are a snapshot of what's occurring in the community, so if we are seeing Pneumovirus that means it's also existing outside of our facility," Danielle Harney, Animal Control Administrator, said. "We'd like to warn pet owners to be mindful of these symptoms and to speak with their veterinarian should their dog appear sick."

Symptoms of the canine Pneumovirus including coughing, sneezing, and nasal discharge. It can progress to pneumonia and difficulty breathing. There is currently no vaccine for the virus, which is not contagious to humans or cats.

Cat and critter adoptions are still open to the public.