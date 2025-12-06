Nevada Gaming Control Board nominates illegal bookmakers for Black Book

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two illegal bookmakers that operated out Las Vegas casinos could soon be added to Nevada's list of persons to be excluded or ejected from licensed gaming establishments, which is nicknamed the Black Book.

On Wednesday, the Nevada Gaming Control Board nominated former Minor League Baseball player Wayne Nix to that list. He operated an illegal bookmaking business in Orange County, California and frequently traveled to Las Vegas with illicit cash proceeds from that business.

"Over the course of at least six years, from 2014 to 2020, Mr. Nix took millions of dollars in illegal wagers. Furthermore and important for this board's decision, Mr. Nix frequented Las Vegas casinos and used elicit proceeds from his illegal bookmaking business to gamble and pay off casino markers," said Michael Somps, Senior Deputy Attorney General in the Gaming Division of the Nevada Attorney General's Office. "Mr. Nix also solicited new customers from casino marketing hosts at the casinos that he frequented, including offering a commission or gratuity for customer referrals."

Somps stated Nix associated with Scott Sibella, the former president of the MGM Grand.

"Sibella, Cosmopolitan hosts, as well as MGM Grand hosts, all knew that Mr. Nix was an illegal bookmaker and continued to allow Mr. Nix to present and use illicit proceeds," Somps said.

Sibella was dismissed as president of Resorts World in September 2023 after he "violated company policies and the terms of his employment." In January 2024, he pleaded guilty to violating federal anti-money laundering rules during his time as president and chief operating officer at the property. Sibella was given one year of probation and a $9,500 fine.

Nix faced several charges and ultimately agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

"On March 10, 2022, Mr. Nix entered into a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office where Mr. Nix pleaded guilty to conspiracy to operate an unlawful gambling business and he pleaded guilty to subscribing to a false tax return," Somps said. "[Sentencing] is currently set for March 2026."

Somps stated there are four reasons why Nix should be included in Nevada's Black Book.

"First, Mr. Nix has been convicted of felonies under federal law. Second, he has been convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude," Somps said. "Third, he has been convicted of a crime that is a violation of the gaming laws of California and Nevada. And fourth, he has a notorious or unsavory reputation that would adversely affect public confidence and trust that the gaming industry is free from criminal or corruptive elements."

The Nevada Gaming Control Board unanimously approved nominating him for the list. Chairman Mike Dreitzer said there are plans to also add illegal bookmaker Mathew Bowyer to the Black Book.

"In January, at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, this board intends to nominate Mathew Bowyer to the list of excluded persons."

Federal investigators found that Bowyer operated an unlicensed and illegal bookmaking business. Investigators also found that Bowyer employed agents and sub-agents, including casino hosts, who worked for his illegal gambling business and were paid a portion of the losses that bettors incurred and paid.

One of those bettors was Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.

In August, Bowyer was sentenced to 12 months in prison and two years of supervised release. A judge also ordered him to attend gambling addiction counseling and pay $1.6 million in restitution.

Board member Judge George Assad said Nix and fellow illegal bookmaker Mathew Bowyer have damaged public trust in Nevada gaming.

"He has brought in with Bowyer so much negative publicity to the state of Nevada that he certainly qualifies for entry into this so-called Nevada Black Book. We definitely don't want to see this happen here in Nevada," Assad said. "We take this very seriously and I hope that the commission will move forward appropriately and send a strong message to the federal government and to anybody else thinking about doing these kinds of illegal activities that we're not going to tolerate it here in Nevada. This is one way that we can change the culture up and down the Strip."

Chairman Mike Dreitzer echoed those sentiments.

"He has been well-known across the casinos of Las Vegas to be an illegal bookmaker. Therefore, from my perspective, he has no place being in a casino at any time in the state of Nevada," Dreitzer said. "His presence in Nevada gaming establishments poses a threat to the interest of the state and to licensed gaming in the state."

Nevada Gaming Control Board officials say Nix will receive formal notice of the Board's nomination and he will have the chance to request a hearing before the Nevada Gaming Commission. The commission will hear the matter and vote on whether Nix should be added to the list or not.

As for the casinos involved in the Nix and Bowyer incidents, many of them faced fines and some disciplinary action.

Resorts World was issued a $10.5 million fine, the second largest in state history, MGM Resorts International was fined $8.5 million, and Caesars Entertainment was fined $7.8 million.

When Caesars Entertainment executives appeared before state gaming regulators last month, they said they're also overhauling some of their internal procedures, the individuals involved in the Bowyer incident have been removed, and they pledged to do better.

"The way our AML program operated in this incident was unacceptable," said Gary Carano, Executive Chairman of the Board for Caesars Entertainment. "We've understood a gaming license is a privilege, one that carries a responsibility to protect the health, safety, and morals of Nevada residents."

"We know this entire matter has been a stain on the state and we're embarrassed that we're part of it," said Tom Reeg, Chief Executive Officer at Caesars Entertainment. "My directive to our team is clear and I want to make sure that it's clear to you and on the record. We never sacrifice compliance for revenue. No customer is worth illegitimate profits. We didn't catch Bowyer and we should have ... This resolution has our full commitment and I will assure you we will deliver."

According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, there are currently 37 people on the list of excluded persons. The last time someone was added to that list was on April 18, 2024.