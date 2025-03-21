Resorts World could receive second-largest casino fine in Nevada gaming history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World could be facing the second-highest fine in Nevada gaming history.

On Thursday, Nevada Gaming Control Board officials announced they have reached a proposed settlement agreement with Resorts World, which includes a fine of $10.5 million that will be payable to Nevada's General Fund as well as specific conditions that will be placed on Resorts World gaming licenses.

This all stems from a complaint the board filed against Resorts World on August 15, 2024 alleging unsuitable methods of operation, including "activities at the licensed property by illegal bookmakers Mathew Bowyer and Damien LeForbes."

You can read the August 2024 complaint below.

Federal investigators stated that Bowyer operated an unlicensed and illegal bookmaking business that focused on sports betting and violated a California law that prohibits bookmaking. They add he operated this business out of various locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, and Las Vegas.

According to a plea agreement with federal authorities, Bowyer also employed agents and sub-agents, including casino hosts, who worked for his illegal gambling business and were paid a portion of the losses that bettors incurred and paid.

One of those bettors was Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.

Federal authorities say Mizuhara admitted to stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani to pay off gambling debts and failing to pay tax on his gambling income. From September 2021 to January 2024, he placed at least 19,000 bets with Bowyer's illegal gambling business.

In February 2025, Misuhara was sentenced to 57 months, or nearly five years, in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay nearly $17 million in restitution to Ohtani and $1.1 million to the IRS.

Ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani pleads guilty in sports betting case

As for Bowyer, the plea agreement states he lied to the IRS in his 2022 tax return stating he only made $607,897 in income when he really made $4,030,938, which was income from his illegal gambling business, including $3.8 million in wire transfers into one of his bank accounts.

According to the plea agreement, Bowyer will forfeit $257,923 and $14,830 in casino chips that were seized by law enforcement in October 2023. He has also agreed to fully cooperate with federal prosecutors and investigators.

He's set to be sentenced on April 4.

LeForbes is a professional poker player and according to his plea agreement, he ran an illegal sportsbook in Southern California for at least five years.

Like Bowyer, the agreement states he also had agents working for him that paid in a similar way, including casino hosts.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Leforbes' sentencing is scheduled for June 26.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Resorts World allowed money laundering activity, gaming regulators say

Resorts World accused of allowing illegal gambling activity

On Thursday, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said the majority of the conditions and remediations in the proposed settlement focus on additional or increased requirements in Resorts Worlds' anti-money laundering program.

It also addresses "wholesale changes" to executive leadership at Resorts World.

That includes Scott Sibella, who was not implicated in this specific case but did plead guilty to a separate money laundering probe.

Sibella was dismissed as president of Resorts World in September 2023 after he "violated company policies and the terms of his employment."

In January 2024, he pleaded guilty to violating federal anti-money laundering rules during his time as president and chief operating officer at the property.

According to his plea agreement with the government, Sibella allowed former minor league baseball player Wayne Nix to gamble at the MGM Grand and affiliated properties with illicit proceeds generated from an illegal gambling business.

Sibella was given one year of probation and a $9,500 fine.

The Nevada Gaming Commission is scheduled to consider approving the proposed settlement with Resorts World during their monthly meeting. That is scheduled for March 27.