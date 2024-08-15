Resorts World allowed money laundering activity, says complaint by Nevada Gaming Control Board

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World is accused of allowing illegal bookmakers inside for the purpose of money laundering, according to a recent complaint filed by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

In the 31-page complaint, the NGCB details how agents found at Resorts World activity that allowed people to gamble with suspected, or in some a cases actual, ties to illegal bookmaking, histories of federal felony convictions related to illegal gambling, and ties to organized crime. The complaint says that people where allowed to bet millions of dollars over many months, which created the perception that Resorts World was a place to launder money.

"The Nevada Gaming Control Board is committed to protecting the State of Nevada, its citizens and visitors and Nevada's vital gaming industry," said NGCB Chairman Kirk Hendrick. "All suspected violations of Nevada's gaming laws and regulations will be fully investigated and disciplinary action will be filed when warranted."

Suspected or known felons wagering at Resorts World included



Mathew Bowyer, who pleaded guilty in federal court to operating an unlawful gambling business, money laundering, and subscribing to a false tax return

Edwin Ting, convicted in federal court of conducting an illegal gambling business, and known to have ties to organized crime

Chad Iwamoto, convicted in federal court of transmission of wagering information and failing to file monthly tax returns for wages

Another individual suspected of being an illegal bookmaker.

Along with the primary complaint, a separate complaint was filed against Nicole Bowyer, the wife of Mathew Bowyer and a registered independent agent who contracted with Resorts World. As an independent agent under contract with Resorts World, she was allowed to directly profit from casino wagering by her husband and his friends at Resorts World. Consequently, she received payment from Resorts World despite surely knowing that her husband's source of funds derived, at least in part, from illegal activity.

To date, she has failed to cooperate with the NCGB investigation.

