Resorts World president Scott Sibella out after he 'violated company policies,' spokesperson says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World president Scott Sibella has left the company, "effective immediately," a spokesperson confirmed in an email to Channel 13 on Friday.

Resort stakeholders were "recently made aware that Mr. Sibella violated company policies and the terms of his employment," according to the statement.

Sibella will be replaced by Peter LaVoie, who was most recently the company's senior vice president and chief financial officer.

LaVoie's "extensive experience and expertise make him the right person to lead Resorts World Las Vegas through this transition," the company spokesperson stated.

Sibella was previously investigated by the Nevada Gaming Control Board in response to allegations that he worked with a convicted bookmaker. In February, the control board determined those allegations were false.

A longtime casino executive in Las Vegas, Sibella previously worked as president of the MGM Grand, the Mirage and Treasure Island.

He was named president of Resorts World in May of 2019. The resort-casino opened in 2021.