Nevada DMV outage affecting Real ID applications during Labor Day travel weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's ongoing cyber attack has disrupted DMV operations this week, forcing the suspension of Real ID applications just as Labor Day weekend approaches — one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

The cyber outage has halted new Real ID applications and kept online DMV services down, though driving tests have resumed.

With 77,000 people planning to travel through Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas alone on Friday, many Nevadans are concerned about whether they can still fly without the federally required identification.

Hailey Gravitt went to the airport to find out what travelers need to know before they head out for the holiday weekend.

TSA Deputy Federal Security Director Daniel Wyllie said travelers without a Real ID can still board flights, but they should expect additional screening time.

"Those who may have had difficulty getting their Real ID, when you get to the airport and you come into our TSA line at our TDC, travel document checker, tell the officer you don't have a Real ID. At that point, our officer will refer you to another officer who will help you through the process," Wyllie said. "But along with that, allow yourself enough time. It could be 30 to 40 minutes of getting that additional processing done."

Gov. Joe Lombardo has asked Nevadans to remain patient as officials work to resolve what he described as a complex cyber attack.

The timing couldn't be worse for travelers. More than 17.4 million people are expected to pass through airports nationwide during the Labor Day weekend period.

At Harry Reid International Airport, Labor Day itself is projected to be the busiest day, with around 100,000 travelers expected.

TSA has implemented several measures in recent months to speed up security processing, including allowing passengers to keep their shoes on in certain lines and permitting electronics to remain in bags at select checkpoints.

"Our officers in the blue shirts are here to help. They really are," Wyllie said. "They want to help you with your experience going through our checkpoint. They want to make it as easy as possible and efficient, but also to provide a really good screening experience to make sure everybody's secure going through. And so listen to our officers."

TSA recommends arriving at the airport three hours early for weekend travel, especially for passengers who may need additional screening due to alternative identification documents.