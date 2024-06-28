National Parks Service offers tips for staying safe in and near the water this summer

Summer is in full swing, and people might start looking to their local national parks for a chance to cool off. National parks across the country house bodies of natural water, such as lakes and rivers, which are different than a swimming pool.

The National Park Service is reminding visitors to be prepared and vigilant around natural bodies of water in light of a recent uptick in drownings.

Bodies of water with currents can sometimes be easy to spot, but not always. If someone is caught in a current, it is important to not fight the current. Swim parallel to the show in a rip current, and swim across a river current to reach the shore.

Distances can also be hard to gauge across bodies of water, so try to stay close to the show. Officials with the National Park Service advise people not to swim to rocks or other formations in the middle of the water.

Even though the temperatures are rising, natural bodies of water can still stay colder than 80 degrees, which can lead to cold water shock. Officials have previously told Channel 13 that they recommend easing your body into the water instead of jumping in.

Water depth and underwater hazards can also be hard to determine in natural bodies of water. Avoid areas where you can't see below the surface. Swimmers can become trapped in underwater hazards or find themselves in an area where the water depth drastically changes.

As always, people are advised to wear life jackets near the water.