How Lake Mead waters could be dangerous during extreme heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When the temperatures rise like they are this week, many will stop at Lake Mead to try and beat the heat.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas resident Edgar Myron and his family were enjoying a hot day at the lake.

"It's like a little piece of water in a big desert, so we have to take advantage of the opportunity," Myron said.

Henderson resident Marc Cohen was also at the lake with family visiting from overseas.

"It's something you have to see where you're in Vegas," Cohen said.

But the scorching heat could make the waters more dangerous.

That's because of something like "cold-water shock."

It happens when the difference in temperature in the atmosphere and the temperature of the lake causes the body to temporarily paralyze.

The National Weather Service said it can cause a loss of muscle control within ten minutes and then hypothermia within 20 to 30 minutes.

National Weather Service

"Imagine if you've ever been in a mountain lake, you jumped in the water and it's just taken your breath away," said Lake Mead Recreational Area public affairs officer John Haynes.

Lake Mead sees million of visitors each year, especially during the summer. That's why Haynes said it's important to know the dangers, not just outside but in the water.

"Lake Mead is very deep and it can be very cold," Haynes said.

From 2014 to 2021, there were 47 drowning deaths at Lake Mead. In 2023, there were six.

Haynes said it's unclear if cold water shock caused any of the drowning deaths but it could be a factor.

"It gets tough to tell when somebody drowns and you don't know why," Haynes said.

Just like with drownings, park rangers said wearing life jackets can dramatically improve chances of surviving a cold water shock.

Haynes recommends if you plan to swim at Lake Mead this summer to ease your body into the water, instead of jumping in.

You can read more about cold water shock HERE.