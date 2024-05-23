Heading to Lake Mead for Memorial Day? Here's what to know with low water levels

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer, and tens of thousands are expected to head out to Lake Mead.

Although the current level is about 15 feet higher compared to this time last year, the water currently sits at 1,068 feet and is set to decline over the summer months. In addition, the water line is still 160 feet below full pool.

Zachary Blackwood, state game warden for the Nevada Department of Wildlife, told Channel 13 low water levels increase the level of danger for boaters.

“It’s that thing you always think about when you start your shift, is today going to be the day that I pull someone out of the water that has passed away. I mean, doing just one shift out here on a busy weekend or a busy holiday, it takes so much out of you mentally and physically," Blackwood said.

KTNV 'Bathtub ring' at Lake Mead showcases water level changes over the years.

As the bathtub ring surrounding the water widens, hazards emerge from the water like rocky reefs, debris, and sunken boats.

Blackwood stressed the importance of knowing what you're doing before hitting the water.

“Boating is one of those things that people will just go out and do, have no training on it whatsoever, and that’s when bad things happen, and that’s what we want to avoid,” Blackwood said.

Right now all five launch ramps are open at Lake Mead and are projected to stay open through the rest of 2024.

Here's some important things to know from U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary member Bob Cromley, who offers free vessel exams to make sure you're ready to hit the water safely.