Rangers rescue two people at Lake Mead after jet ski overturns

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — Two people are safe after being rescued by rangers at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The National Park Service said the incident happened over the weekend.

Two rangers were responding to a medical incident when they were informed that two people had overturned their jet ski in high winds and were struggling in the water.

According to rangers, when they arrived, they spotted the pair who were wearing life jackets that were "poorly fitted" and were slipping over their heads.

Rangers quickly deployed a throw ring and were able to bring both people to safety.

This week is National Safe Boating Week.

Rangers are reminding everyone to review boating procedures in order to stay safe on the water.

That includes:



Always wear a life jacket.

Make sure the life jacket fits properly.

Inspect your boat before going into the water.

Be aware of your surroundings.

If you're operating a vessel, stay sober.

If you don't have life jackets, there are several life jacket loaner stations that are located at beaches throughout the park, including Boulder Beach, Special Events Beach, Canoe/Kayak Beach, Cottonwood Cove, Princess Cove, North Arizona Telephone Cove, and Willow Beach.