Bodies of 2 men missing since Monday are found at Lake Mead

KTNV
Divers recently made what is believed to be at least the sixth discovery of human remains at Lake Mead in recent months, this time at Callville Bay.
Posted at 9:13 AM, Jun 28, 2024

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — The bodies of two men missing at Lake Mead National Recreation Area since Monday were found Friday morning.

That's according to a statement from the National Park Service, which said the men's bodies were recovered with assistance from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Search and Rscue team.

As of this report, the two men had not been publicly identified. Officials say they were "boating with friends at Lake Mead when they went for a swim and did not return."

Their remains were located in the Callville Bay area, officials noted.

"Lake Mead National Recreation Area officials share their deepest condolences with the family on their loss," the National Park Service stated.

LVMPD's Search and Recovery team was also thanked for "lending critical assistance in the recovery."

No additional information was immediately available from local authorities.

