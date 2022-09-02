Mass dog graves found after arrest of couple accused of animal abuse in Nye County

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — This is yet another grizzly announcement in a story that keeps doling out bad news from animal abuse to puppies found in freezers and now this: mass dog graves.

The Nye County Sheriff's Ofice says their investigators were joined by ASPCA investigators in Amargosa to execute a search warrant giving them permission to get underground.

NCSO Officials announced they excavated several of what appeared to be mass graves and found the bodies of multiple dogs in different states of decomposition.

Sources tell 13 investigates that other dead dogs could have been cremated on the property.

Vasili Platunov And Oksana Higgins already face 33 felony charges after more than 300 dogs were found on their Pahrump Property and sources tell KTNV more could be coming.

NCSO Officials extended a special "thank you" to Amargosa Dairy which donated labor and equipment to help the excavation.