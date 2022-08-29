Investigator: Puppies found in freezer during search of Nye County dog breeder's properties

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — An investigator says dozens of puppies were found in a freezer during a search of properties associated with a Nye County dog breeder.

Vasili Platunov and Oskana Higgins, who operated Est-Alfa kennel, will face 33 felony animal cruelty charges.

The two appeared in court on Monday morning following their arrest last week. At the time, Nye County sheriff's deputies announced approximately 300 dogs were seized during an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty.

A search found the animals malnourished and in poor condition, officials said.

As 13 Investigates previously reported, Est-Alfa kennel is one of the only Caucasian shepherd dog breeding operations in the country. Platunov kept dogs at a property in Pahrump before a legal dispute led him to move most of them to another property in Amargosa Valley, where deputies searched last week.

The 300 dogs seized as a result of that search came after more than two dozen dogs were rescued from Est-Alfa in late April. Several of those dogs were said to be malnourished, weighing an estimated 55 to 60 pounds for a breed that normally weighs between 150 and 200 pounds.

Desert Haven Animal Society Photos shared with KTNV showed the conditions of approximately two dozen dogs seized from properties operated by Vasili Platunov, a Nye County dog breeder, earlier this year.

Animal Control was called to Platunov's properties at least a dozen times since 2019, Nye County calls for service records obtained by 13 Investigates showed. A source with direct knowledge of the situation told KTNV Platunov was cited for cruelty and for care and conditions at his kennels in recent months.

