Rescued Nye County dogs moved to shelter

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — Crews in Nye County started moving hundreds of dogs that were seized by the sheriff’s office.

The county animal shelter is moving eight dogs at a time from two properties in Amargosa Valley and Pahrump.

The dogs were seized after an animal cruelty investigation led deputies to find almost 300 dogs, some living in poor conditions and malnourished.

Most of the dogs are a large breed of dog called a Russian Shepherd or Caucasian Shepherd.

A temporary shelter with crates is being built behind the animal shelter with help from inmates.

“One of the big challenges is the fact that we are trying to house them as humanly as possible, so we are trying to house them in individual kennels as opposed as to how they were housed with five or six dogs per kennel,” says Director Tasha Crabtree.

Tractor Supply donated $10,000 worth of food and crates for the dogs.

“Anything that we can do to support this staff and what they are doing, they are doing the hard work, we want to support them and make sure these dogs are taken care of,” says Tractor Supply District Manager Larry Travis.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office says the unlicensed breeder Vasili Platunov and Oskana Higgins were arrested following the investigation and are now facing 33 charges of animal cruelty.

The owner and district attorney have a month to agree on a permanent plan for the dogs.

To help you can either donate to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office GoFundMe page or you can donate at Tractor Supply locations in Las Vegas and Pahrump.

