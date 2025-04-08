Watch Now
Man who killed 2-year-old Amari Nicholson to be sentenced on murder charge

Terrell Rhodes, the 30-year-old man who pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son and later assaulting a police officer, is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police
27-year-old Terrell Rhodes has been arrested in the homicide investigation of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Terrell Rhodes, the 30-year-old man who pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son and later assaulting a police officer, is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in a Clark County courtroom.

Rhodes admitted to killing Amari Nicholson in May 2021. The case that triggered a week-long, community-wide search after Rhodes falsely claimed the toddler had been kidnapped. The boy’s body was eventually found at a nearby apartment complex, not far from where he had lived with Rhodes and his mother, Taylor Nicholson.

Rhodes entered a guilty plea last year, in April of 2024, to charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon against a protected person. The plea deal calls for a sentence of 20 years to life in prison for the murder charge.

According to a police report, Rhodes confessed to hitting Amari multiple times after the child wet himself.

During his interrogation, he attempted to grab a detective’s gun, leading to a physical struggle inside the interview room. That incident led to additional charges, including assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Rhodes was originally indicted in May 2021 on a range of charges.

This report will be updated when we learn what Rhodes' sentence will be.

