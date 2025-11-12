LVMPD to share preparations, helpful tips as Grand Prix returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're just one week away from Formula 1 taking over the Las Vegas Strip.

As the valley gets ready, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is sharing how officials are preparing for the days-long event.

Undersheriff Andrew Walsh, a member of the Clark County Fire Department, and Las Vegas Grand Prix's Lori Nelson-Kraft will meet with members of the media to discuss preparations for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

You can watch the full briefing, beginning at 2 p.m., here:



