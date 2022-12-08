Lucky guest wins $100K jackpot at Circa Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky guest won a $100K jackpot on a Triple Double Bonus Poker machine on Tuesday at Circa Las Vegas, according to a tweet from the hotel.
Photos show the winning hand was four aces and three of clubs, the second-highest hand in poker.
🤑 Tuesday Jackpot! 🤑— Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) December 7, 2022
Congratulations to this lucky guest who won $100K! Looks like Christmas came early for this lucky winner. 🎄🙌#CircaLasVegas #DTLV #GamblingTwitter pic.twitter.com/NSVBQnrseZ