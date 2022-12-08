Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Lucky guest wins $100K jackpot at Circa Las Vegas

Circa jackpot
Circa Las Vegas
A lucky guest won a $100K jackpot on a Triple Double Bonus Poker machine on Tuesday at Circa Las Vegas, according to a tweet from the hotel.
Circa jackpot
Posted at 10:57 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 13:59:53-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky guest won a $100K jackpot on a Triple Double Bonus Poker machine on Tuesday at Circa Las Vegas, according to a tweet from the hotel.

Photos show the winning hand was four aces and three of clubs, the second-highest hand in poker.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH