Guest wins over $130,000 from Planet Hollywood & Casino playing Three Card Poker

Posted at 6:00 PM, Dec 07, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One lucky guest is $130,243 richer after hitting it big at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino playing Three Card Poker. The winning hand was a royal flush.

