LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas resident started the Thanksgiving holiday off on a high note with a six-figure gambling win at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino.

Boyd Gaming says the local, who was not identified, tried their hand at Pai-Gow Poker for the first time on Wednesday.

Their winnings amounted to more than $150,000, according to Boyd Gaming.

The winning hand was a straight flush of clubs, including a Joker, a nine, a ten, a Jack, and a Queen.

