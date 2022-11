LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jackpot alert!

It was a lucky Sunday down at the Las Vegas Strip.

Brent Weiss, a Las Vegas local now has $465,000 in his pocket after hitting a mega jackpot on Mississippi Stud at the Flamingo.

Also, over at the Linq Hotel, a major jackpot was hit playing Pai Gow.

The lucky winner took home just over $114,000.

