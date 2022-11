LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person won $103,086.93 playing DANCING DRUMS at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa Tuesday.

The frequent Aliante visitor bet $8.80 on the multi-denomination machine before hitting the mega jackpot ahead of the holiday weekend.

The player had been on a roll in November, with four major wins totaling more than $7,000 before winning the big jackpot on Tuesday.