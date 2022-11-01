Player wins $187K, second mega progressive jackpot at Flamingo Las Vegas in a week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars paid out nearly $200,000 to one lucky winner on Monday, the company announced.

A Caesars Rewards member won the mega progressive jackpot totaling $187,542 on Let It Ride poker at Flamingo Las Vegas.

The winning hand was a royal flush, a spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment says.

This win comes just a week after another impressive jackpot at Flamingo. A Vegas local won the mega progressive jackpot — also with a royal flush — playing Crazy-4 poker on Oct. 24.

That jackpot amounted to $288,024, according to Caesars.