LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's jackpot after jackpot. The winnings keep coming.

Over at The Cromwell, one lucky visitor from Oregon hit a jackpot with a royal flush playing three card poker. He walked away with over $375,000 in his pocket.

He says he plans to use the money to take his wife on a dream vacation.

Over at the Gold Coast, one Las Vegas local walked away with over $90,000 playing poker. He hit a seven card straight flush, and a fortune bonus!

Congratulations to the big winners.