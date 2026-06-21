Locals happy to be home after hours-long delays at Harry Reid International Airport Friday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're continuing to track flights at Harry Reid International Airport after delays stretched for hours on Friday night, impacting flights to and from Las Vegas.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, an airport-wide "ground delay" was issued for all flights because of an air traffic control staffing shortage.

The overall "ground delay" was lifted by late-Saturday morning, but some flight delays carried over into Saturday, though they haven't seemed as severe as the ones many locals and visitors tell us they've experienced over the last 24 hours.

Las Vegas local Robert Luquin was reunited with his family at the airport on Saturday afternoon — he told Channel 13 he was in Detroit for work and was supposed to get home Friday night.

Local News FAA: Harry Reid International Airport sees hours-long delays due to staffing KTNV Staff

"One delay turned into two, two turned into three, which turned into canceled," Robert said.

It also turned into sleeping on the airport floor, before being re-booked on a flight home through Atlanta.

"An emptiness, a loss of hope to get home," Robert said, describing his emotions over the last day. "But, I'm here!"

Dozens of people have reached out to us via email and on our social media pages with very similar stories, stranded at airports around the country.

"Which is crazy, because I'm looking around and seeing the sun is shining, blue skies, it's not windy — no problems," said local Keren Wojtowicz, recalling what she thought Friday when she heard about the delays.

Keren tells Channel 13 she had friends flying in from the East Coast on Friday night, and they were delayed for hours, too.

"They're just kind of hanging out in the airport seeing the counter push back and push back, later and later," Keren said. "A little frustrating, but they made it in — they made it to their happy place in Las Vegas so they were fine by the end of it, but yeah, it was a long day."

Keren was surprised to learn that yesterday's delays were due to staffing challenges at the airport's air traffic control tower, but says that doesn't make her scared to fly.

"This airport seems to run pretty well 99% of the time," Keren said. "We don't usually have those kinds of issues, so to hear it was an issue with the controllers that's a little concerning."

However, we saw similar delays in March, when we reported Reid Airport has a combined 65 certified professional controllers, well short of their target of 97.

In the meantime, locals like Robert Luquin are just happy to put this travel nightmare behind them.

"Calling my wife," Robert said, when asked how he got through his flight delays and cancellations. "That was the only way — she has the words of wisdom!"

If you have any travel plans coming up, airport officials tell us you should keep a very close eye on your flight status with your airline, so you can stay on top of any delays related to staffing shortages or weather disruptions across the country.

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