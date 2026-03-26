Las Vegas air traffic controllers face severe staffing shortages and long hours at Harry Reid airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Harry Reid International Airport is operating with a significant shortage of air traffic controllers, prompting concerns about staffing limits and long hours for those managing the skies over Las Vegas.

As of 2024, the two facilities at Harry Reid International have a combined 65 certified professional controllers, which is well short of the target of 97.

WATCH | Las Vegas air traffic controllers face severe staffing shortage

Vegas air traffic controllers face severe staffing shortages and long hours at Harry Reid airport

Kevin Johnson, a retired training manager with 35 years in air traffic control who has lived in Las Vegas for more than 25 years, said the shortage is taking a toll.

"Controllers are being pushed to their limits because of this shortage," Johnson said.

Recent headlines have highlighted strained air traffic control staffing at LaGuardia Airport. In busy airports like Harry Reid International, split-second decisions can mean the difference between safety and disaster.

"I wouldn't say we're our worst enemies, but because things are short, you learn to work with less, therefore the powers that be say, well, you don't need that many people, then they cut the numbers, and that keeps happening, and keeps happening to the point where, now there could be and maybe a breaking point," Johnson said.

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According to the Federal Aviation Administration, controllers are supposed to work no more than 10 hours at a stretch, with at least nine to 10 hours of rest between shifts, and even more after an overnight shift. However, some controllers work up to 60 hours per week.

"The average person works 40 hours a day, uh, 5 days a week, and you get, you know, 2 days off. Uh, they work, a lot of them 6 day work weeks," Johnson said.

High-pressure moments happen every day in Las Vegas.

"They deal with those on an hourly basis, but just the mistakes or whatever caused that incident wasn't made. We all of us controllers, when we see something like that, we all think about well man that could've been me because I make those decisions every day," Johnson said.

Johnson said controllers can spend up to 10 years in training before they fully take the reins at complex facilities.

"Well, you're always training," Johnson said.

Hiring is not a quick fix. Even if new recruits are brought on tomorrow, many will not be ready for years, and some will not finish training.

"It has to be a continual effort year after year to get the numbers to where they need to be," Johnson said.

The FAA said it is cutting more than five months from its hiring process. Under Secretary Sean Duffy's initiative, the agency plans to hire at least 8,900 new controllers by 2028. The FAA is offering incentives to finish training, take hard-to-fill posts, and stay on the job.

Despite the strain, flying remains safe.

"The air traffic controllers do an excellent job. They are very well trained. They are monitored. The system has layers to keep things safe," Johnson said.

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