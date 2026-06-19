FAA: Harry Reid International Airport sees hours-long delays due to staffing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A ground delay at Harry Reid International Airport has passengers dealing with delays this evening.

After Channel 13 received an email from a viewer drawing attention to major wait times at the airport — as well as one of our own reporters facing the possible cancellation of her flight — we looked into it and found that a ground delay was in place, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

KTNV

The FAA's website also shows staffing issues as the main cause behind it.

"Due to STAFFING / STAFFING, departure traffic destined to Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas, NV (LAS) is currently experiencing delays averaging 2 hours and 52 minutes." — FAA

This is not the first time we've seen a staffing issue grind airport functions to a halt in Las Vegas. In March, we reported that Harry Reid International Airport had a combined 65 certified air controllers — well short of the target of 97.

Local News Las Vegas air traffic controllers face severe staffing shortage Abel Garcia

The average delays for flights at this time sit at just under three hours, with the longest running for roughly four hours.

FAA

If you're being impacted by these delays, we want to hear from you. Contact us at KTNV.com/letstalk to share your experience with us.