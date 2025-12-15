LIVE: Henderson police share results of e-bike enforcement campaign after dozens of crashes

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police will hold a press conference to share the results from a recent e-bike and e-motorcycle enforcement campaign.

Officers say e-bikes and scooters can travel at speeds of more than 20 miles per hour, meaning a crash can be serious or even fatal.

With the rising popularity of these devices and crashes involving them, officials are focused on regulating them more.

The enforcement operation focused on illegal riding, speeding, failure to wear helmets, and disobeying traffic laws.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo spoke to Henderson locals to get their thoughts on e-bikes and e-scooters:

Police are reminding riders that e-bikes must follow the same rules as other vehicles.

They also stress visibility, using lights, reflective gear and bright clothing, and choosing safer, lower-traffic routes.

Parents are urged to know what type of e-bike they're buying and that throttle-only e-motorcycles are illegal anywhere in Henderson.

The update is set for noon at Anthem Hills Park.

You can watch that briefing live here: