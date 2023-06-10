Lily Bar at Bellagio to close in July; new venue expected to open this winter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After more than a decade, doors at Lily Bar & Lounge inside the Bellagio Hotel & Casino will close permanently next month.

MGM Resorts announced the news on Friday, setting a closing date of Sunday, July 9.

"The venue will transition into a new concept with an anticipated opening this winter," and MGM spokesperson stated in a news release.

Lily Bar first opened in February 2012 across from what was then the recently opened Hyde Lounge — now The Mayfair Supper Club.

The 3,393-square-foot Lily Bar was branded as an upscale cocktail lounge with an array of seasonal mixologist-curated cocktails. Its opening replaced Caramel Bar & Lounge, shuttered in late 2011.

MGM promised to share additional details on its replacement for Lily Bar "in the coming months."

The news of Lily Bar's closure comes a week after MGM Resorts announced the shuttering of Fleur restaurant at Mandalay Bay, which opened in 2005.

Earlier this year, Aureole at Mandalay Bay also closed permanently and was taken over by celebrity chefs Bryan and Michael Voltaggio.

