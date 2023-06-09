Plaza Hotel Casino, Pinkbox Doughnuts putting on grand openings, prize giveaways

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A series of celebrations are unfolding going into the weekend at the Plaza Casino Hotel property.

The main street facade has been completely remodeled and modernized, with the addition of a popular Las Vegas doughnut shop.

Part of the Main Street Reimagination project is a showgirl statue at the Carousel Bar. But what will she be named? Plaza representatives say the public will be able to have a part in the process.

There is a showgirl naming contest being held now through July 10. People can enter name suggestions, and the winner will get a prize package that includes the following:

$100 tab to Carousel Bar

Two (2) night stay at Plaza Hotel & Casino

1 Dozen doughnuts from Pinkbox

$250 Oscar’s Steakhouse

The selected name will be engraved on a nameplate beside the showgirl

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony for the four new venues: Carousel Bar, Pinkbox Doughnuts, the rooftop patio at Oscar’s steakhouse, and Brian Christopher Slots at Plaza.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman attended the ceremony.

KTNV Main Street Reimagination Plaza ribbon cutting ceremony

All venues will officially open to the public on June 10, including Pinkbox Doughnuts.

The eatery is also putting on a giveaway ahead of the Saturday grand opening. Three VIP line passes will be up for grabs through the contest.

Details are on their Instagram post here.

"At 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, a ribbon will be cut, and Pinkbox Doughnuts at the Plaza will welcome its first customers to the store through its giant 3D doughnut entry," said press representative Amy Maier.

The grand opening will include a DJ, a doughnut eating contest, giveaways, and photo opportunities with the company's mascot, Pinky.