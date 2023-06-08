New restaurant coming to the Historic Commercial Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new restaurant is set to open this summer at the Historic Commercial Center.

It's called The Composers Room Showlounge & Restaurant.

"The Composers Room was conceived in part as a tribute to my family's start in Vegas show business," said Damian Costa, whose company, Pompey Entertainment, is behind the new venue. "Both of my grandfathers were involved in Las Vegas show business and my paternal grandfather, Tony Costa, was a concert pianist and songwriter, as well as a conductor for famous shows such as 'Jubilee!' and 'Gypsy' on Broadway. He also served as the founding conductor of the Las Vegas Philharmonic Orchestra."

Costa said the venue will offer a menu of "memorable food and upscale cocktails" and "present musical performances from today's artists in an atmosphere that calls to mind the style and elegance of the past."

The Composers Room is set to open later this summer.

Costa and Nick Cordaro have already launched several successful venues across the valley including Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade and the Duomo at the Rio.