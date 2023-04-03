Voltaggio brothers' restaurant at Mandalay Bay set to open May 3

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Celebrity chefs Bryan and Michael Voltaggio are ready to open their new restaurant at Mandalay Bay.

"Retro By Voltaggio" is set to open on May 3.

The brothers said the one-year culinary residency will celebrate the past.

"My brother and I came of age in the 80s and 90s and we want Retro to reflect that time with vintage flavors and style brought to life in a modern way," Michael Voltaggio said. "From the food and the dishware to the art and music, we are inviting everyone to join us in fondly remembering the radical sights, sounds and fun of those years."

The duo will be updating nostalgic snacks like pepperoni rolls, chicken pot pie fritters, deviled eggs, and pot roast.

"It has been our goal to open a restaurant in Las Vegas for many years and to see it start to all come together in such an exciting way has been a dream come true," Bryan Voltaggio said. "We are honored to join the incredible roster of chefs and restaurants at Mandalay Bay."

Retro will take over the space currently occupied by Aureole.

Aureole will close after service on April 14.